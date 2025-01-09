Cleveland puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Toronto aiming to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 21-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.6.

The Raptors are 5-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 4-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (47.4%). The Raptors average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is shooting 57.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Cavaliers.

RJ Barrett is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Raptors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 126.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 32.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 106.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder).

Raptors: None listed.

