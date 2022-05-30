BreakingNews
2 dead, child and deputy taken to hospital after boat capsizes in Clark County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cleveland police probe shooting involving suburban officer

news
13 minutes ago
Cleveland police say they are investigating an early morning fatal shooting involving an officer from a suburban police department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting involving an officer from a suburban police department.

Cleveland police said they were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday to assist Maple Heights police at the scene of the Cleveland shooting. Cleveland police said suburban officers had been investigating shootings into habitations and were pursuing a suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Emergency medical personnel transported a male suspect with a gunshot wound to University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said. The name of the person and other details weren't immediately released. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

WEWS-TV reports that Maple Heights police had earlier responded to a home that was struck by about two dozen bullets. One shot also went through the front bedroom of a neighbor's home, narrowly missing a sleeping woman and child, the station reported. It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Neighbors said the home had also been the target of a drive-by shooting several months ago, the station reported.

In Other News
1
Springfield community turns out for Memorial Day Parade
2
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change
3
Springfield to allocate $320K federal relief dollars to various arts...
4
Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in June: Here’s how...
5
Clark State to hold several registration events this summer
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top