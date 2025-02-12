Cleveland plays Toronto on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -13.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

The Raptors are 11-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 9-29 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers are 28-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the NBA scoring 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.0.

The Raptors average 110.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 112.0 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Gradey Dick is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 126.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), RJ Barrett: day to day (concussion), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (hip).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder), Dean Wade: out (knee), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.