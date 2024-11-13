Cleveland plays Philadelphia on 12-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to continue its 12-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

Philadelphia went 47-35 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2023-24 season. The 76ers averaged 8.5 steals, 6.0 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (leg), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.