Cleveland plays Orlando, seeks 17th straight win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to prolong its 16-game win streak with a victory over Orlando.

The Cavaliers have gone 38-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland has the league's top-scoring offense averaging 122.7 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Magic are 24-20 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando allows 105.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 44.1% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 20.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 27.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 123.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin).

Magic: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (rest), Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.