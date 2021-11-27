Cleveland plays Orlando, aims to stop home slide

The Magic are 2-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cole Anthony averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Evan Mobley: day to day (elbow).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.