Cleveland plays Oklahoma City in non-conference play

Cleveland faces Oklahoma City in a non-conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Oct 26, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City in a non-conference matchup.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 31-10 at home. The Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City finished 40-42 overall with a 16-25 record on the road last season. The Thunder shot 46.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (back), Jaylin Williams: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

