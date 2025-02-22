Cleveland plays Memphis, looks for 7th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Memphis.

The Cavaliers have gone 26-4 in home games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the NBA with 51.4 points in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.0.

The Grizzlies are 16-13 on the road. Memphis has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Mobley is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 127.5 points, 49.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 49.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (hand).

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.