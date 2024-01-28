Cleveland plays Los Angeles, looks for 7th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Los Angeles trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 15-8 in home games. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 51.2 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.7.

The Clippers are 11-10 in road games. Los Angeles scores 118.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers score 8.4 more points per game (118.2) than the Cavaliers allow (109.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 23.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 23.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 119.6 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 122.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.