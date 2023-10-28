Cleveland plays Indiana after Mitchell's 43-point performance

Indiana Pacers (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 13-3 in Central Division games a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game last season, 52.7 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Indiana went 35-47 overall, 7-9 in Central Division action and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.