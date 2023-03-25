Cleveland plays Houston, seeks 4th straight victory

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 113-95 on Jan. 27. Darius Garland scored 26 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sengun is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Raul Neto: day to day (hamstring).

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (migraine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.