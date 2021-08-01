springfield-news-sun logo
Cleveland Indians to visit the Chicago White Sox

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Cal Quantrill on Sunday while the White Sox have yet to decide who will get the start

Cleveland Indians (51-50, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-44, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -205, Indians +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will meet on Sunday.

The White Sox are 36-18 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .299.

The Indians are 25-27 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .529.

The Indians won the last meeting 12-11. Justin Garza earned his first victory and Amed Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Michael Kopech took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and is batting .236.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 22 home runs and is slugging .529.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Indians: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (groin), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

