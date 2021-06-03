Cleveland Indians narrowing final list of new names

“We’ve engaged our fans and community on many aspects of our team name process,” said Curtis Danburg, the team's vice president of communications and community impact. “We felt it was important to share our research journey and what we’ve learned so far.”

The forthcoming name change has sparked lively debate among Cleveland fans, some of whom want the club to remain the Indians. Among the most popular names being pushed by fans on social media are the Spiders, Guardians and Avengers.

Once the Indians have their final name choices, they'll draft options for logos, word marks and other brand elements. The club will also work with Major League Baseball to ensure legal viabilities.

Owner Paul Dolan told The Associated Press in December that the new name will not have any Native American themes or connotations.

