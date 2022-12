Cleveland hosts Toronto following Siakam's 52-point game

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 100-88 on Nov. 29. OG Anunoby scored 20 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 29.5 points and 4.5 assists. Darius Garland is averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.0 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Lamar Stevens: out (knee).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle), Khem Birch: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.