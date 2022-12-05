Cleveland hosts Los Angeles after Davis' 55-point performance

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 114-100 on Nov. 6, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 33 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 48.6% and averaging 28.4 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (back), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (ankle).

