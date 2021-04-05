X

Cleveland hosts Kansas City for 2021 home opener

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals (2-1) vs. Cleveland Indians (1-2)

Cleveland; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Logan Allen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Kansas City Royals.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The Royals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team last year while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.