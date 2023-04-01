X

Cleveland hosts Indiana after Mitchell's 42-point game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland plays the Indiana Pacers after Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-116 loss to the New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers (34-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers after Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-116 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers have gone 31-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland has a 5-8 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 7-7 against the rest of the division. Indiana is 8-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 122-103 on Feb. 5, with Darius Garland scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Myles Turner is shooting 54.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Jarrett Allen: out (groin).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle/back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Enon VFW to close next week due to construction, detours causing...
2
Clark County deputies respond to Shawnee Elementary; school dismisses...
3
Clark State to host 2 enrollment events for high school graduates
4
Here’s what’s on the ballot for the Clark County special election
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top