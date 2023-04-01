Cleveland hosts Indiana after Mitchell's 42-point game

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 122-103 on Feb. 5, with Darius Garland scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Myles Turner is shooting 54.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Jarrett Allen: out (groin).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle/back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.