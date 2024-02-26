Cleveland hosts Dallas in cross-conference contest

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Dallas meet in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 19-10 on their home court. Cleveland scores 114.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Mavericks are 15-11 in road games. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.5.

The Cavaliers score 114.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 117.4 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 9.4 more points per game (118.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (109.2).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 28 the Cavaliers won 113-110 led by 29 points from Caris LeVert, while Luka Doncic scored 39 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Irving is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (knee).

___

