Cleveland hosts conference foe Orlando

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando takes on Cleveland in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Magic gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

Magic: Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.