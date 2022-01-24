Cleveland hosts conference foe New York

The Knicks are 14-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 104.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 126-109 on Nov. 7. Ricky Rubio scored 37 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.8 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.3 points and 11 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 102.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.