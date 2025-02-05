Cleveland heads to Detroit for conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The Pistons are 2-8 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 13-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cavaliers are 26-7 in conference play. Cleveland is second in the league scoring 122.3 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

The Pistons are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Pistons allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 10.7 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 28.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 23.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 123.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder), Dean Wade: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.