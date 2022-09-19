springfield-news-sun logo
Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins Monday

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins on Monday

Minnesota Twins (73-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-67, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Twins -107; over/under is 7 runs

The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Cleveland is 79-67 overall and 39-32 at home. The Guardians have a 66-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota has a 30-41 record in road games and a 73-73 record overall. The Twins have gone 29-58 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Monday's game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .297 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 62 RBI. Amed Rosario is 15-for-47 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 17-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

