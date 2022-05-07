Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays play in game 2 of series

Cleveland is 5-4 at home and 12-13 overall. The Guardians have gone 10-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto is 16-11 overall and 10-6 in home games. The Blue Jays have a 10-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Steven Kwan is 6-for-20 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 9-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.