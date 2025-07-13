Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet in game 4 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); White Sox: Aaron Civale (1-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -138, White Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox leading the series 2-1.

Chicago is 21-28 in home games and 32-64 overall. The White Sox have a 22-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 25-26 on the road and 45-49 overall. The Guardians are 19-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 34 RBIs while hitting .224 for the White Sox. Mike Tauchman is 14 for 35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 18 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11 for 44 with two doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.