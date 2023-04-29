X

Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox play in game 2 of series

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians (13-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-14, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-1, 6.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -136, Guardians +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 7-7 record in home games and a 13-14 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland has a 9-5 record in road games and a 13-13 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has seven doubles and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 16-for-36 with seven doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Mad River Twp. residents concerned about proposed quarry’s impact on...
2
$7 million Springfield art museum construction work begins with...
3
Wittenberg to offer first workshop on religious literacy for K-12...
4
Shawnee softball team honors teammate who died in crash
5
Springfield-Clark CTC students win awards, contests at state...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top