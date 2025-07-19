Cleveland Guardians and Athletics play in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (2-11, 5.16 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (6-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -136, Athletics +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland has a 47-49 record overall and a 21-23 record at home. The Guardians are 21-39 in games when they have given up a home run.

The Athletics are 41-58 overall and 21-27 on the road. The Athletics have a 26-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 11 for 39 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 21 home runs while slugging .518. Nick Kurtz is 13 for 36 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .203 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.