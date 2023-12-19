Cleveland faces Utah after overtime win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Utah Jazz following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 135-130 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-6 in home games. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 14.1 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.1.

The Jazz are 2-12 on the road. Utah is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers score 112.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 119.5 the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.7% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 27.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 19.6 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (thigh), Omer Yurtseven: out (illness), Keyonte George: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.