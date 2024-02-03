Cleveland faces San Antonio on 4-game win streak

Cleveland comes into a matchup against San Antonio as winners of four consecutive games
news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Cavaliers (30-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-39, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 5-20 at home. San Antonio gives up 120.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 13-8 in road games. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.6.

The Spurs average 112.6 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 109.8 the Cavaliers allow. The Spurs average 114.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 120.9 the Spurs give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 117-115 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 117.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (elbow), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

