Cleveland faces Orlando on 7-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland seeks to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Orlando.

The Magic are 23-16 in conference matchups. Orlando has a 10-21 record against opponents above .500.

The Cavaliers are 31-7 in conference games. Cleveland averages 122.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Magic are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 17.7 more points per game (122.9) than the Magic allow (105.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Goga Bitadze is shooting 62.5% and averaging 8.5 points for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 127.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.