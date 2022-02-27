Cleveland faces Minnesota, aims for 9th straight home win

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 123-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Allen led the Cavaliers with 21 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 19.3 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 102.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.