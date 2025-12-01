Cleveland faces Indiana, seeks to break 3-game slide

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 3-8 in conference matchups. Indiana averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cavaliers are 10-8 in conference play. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.1.

The Pacers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (12.9). The Cavaliers average 118.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 118.6 the Pacers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 22 the Cavaliers won 120-109 led by 32 points from Mitchell, while Andrew Nembhard scored 32 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pacers. Jay Huff is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 29.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (rest), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Jarrett Allen: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.