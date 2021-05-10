Cleveland faces Indiana on 6-game home skid

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pacers won 114-111 in the last matchup on March 3. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 29 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton ranks third on the Cavaliers with 4.2 assists and scores 24.4 points per game. Kevin Love is averaging two made 3-pointers and 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 20.5 points and is adding 11.8 rebounds. Justin Holiday is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 0-10, averaging 102.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 51.3% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 124.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (head), Dylan Windler: out for season (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Darius Garland: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck), Cedi Osman: out (ankle).

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (head), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.