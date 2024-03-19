Cleveland faces conference foe Miami

Miami plays Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup Wednesday
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Miami Heat (37-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Miami meet on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 28-17 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.5 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Heat are 25-18 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 14-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.9% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 111-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 9. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 27 points, and Josh Richardson led the Heat with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 104.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (nasal), Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (personal).

Heat: Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Nikola Jovic: out (hamstring), Jimmy Butler: out (foot), Kevin Love: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

