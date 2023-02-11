Cleveland faces Chicago, aims for 6th straight win

The Bulls are 20-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 15-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 145-134 in overtime in their last meeting on Jan. 3. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 71 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 44 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Zach LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 23.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (hip), Alex Caruso: day to day (midfoot), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.