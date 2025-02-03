Cleveland faces Boston, seeks 5th straight win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

The Cavaliers are 26-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.7.

The Celtics are 25-9 against conference opponents. Boston leads the NBA averaging 17.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from deep. Jayson Tatum leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 23.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 22.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

Tatum is averaging 26.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 124.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder), Craig Porter Jr.: out (illness), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.