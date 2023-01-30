Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71

There is also a plaque mounted on the wall next to his seat and above the top row of the left-field bleachers.

A Parma, Ohio native, Adams started his drumming gig with the team on Aug. 24, 1973, when Cleveland hosted the Texas Rangers. He was a fixture during the regular season and performed at three All-Star Games, three World Series and was there the night Len Barker pitched a perfect game for Cleveland in 1981.

When Adams was unable to attend the home opener in 2021, drummer Patrick Carney of Akron's rock duo The Black Keys, filled in.

Carney was thrilled to be able to sit in for Adams.

“I’m stoked to be here for John,” Carney told The Associated Press before Cleveland hosted Kansas City that day. “It’s the best seat in the house.”

