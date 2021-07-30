Cleveland council member convicted of theft, tax charges

Johnson testified on Wednesday the expense reimbursement reports were accurate and that he had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping his constituents during his 40 years on the council.

Johnson and Jamison were accused of having a Cleveland recreation employee falsely sign timesheets that led to Johnson being reimbursed $1,200 a month in expenses for nearly nine years. The employee pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit theft.

He also was accused of stealing $50,000 in federal money through payments made to his son and and two people for whom he served as a court-appointed guardian.