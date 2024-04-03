Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell out against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff expects Mitchell to return to the lineup when the Cavaliers face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Bickerstaff faces a similar decision with another back-to-back set coming up against the Lakers and the Clippers on Saturday and Sunday.

“(We’re) just trying to pay attention to his body and then the schedule that’s ahead of us,” Bickerstaff said. “Just trying to make sure we don’t overwhelm him by any means and make sure he’s getting the rest that he needs so that we can continue to progress him in the way that we like.”

Caris LeVert will start in Mitchell’s place against Utah.

Mitchell had appeared in two straight games after missing 13 games in March because of injuries. He averaged just 12.5 points in those contests while shooting 28% from the field.

Cleveland is 4-8 overall in its last 12 games while battling a slew of injuries and began play Tuesday just a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks for third in the Eastern Conference.

