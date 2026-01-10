Cleveland Browns interview Aden Durde and Dan Pitcher for the head coach opening

Durde is in his second season with the Seahawks and is the NFL's first British-born defensive coordinator. He was the head of football development at NFLUK from 2015-18, and helped create the framework that is part of the current International Player Pathway program.

The Seahawks allowed the fewest points per game during the regular season (17.2), were third in rushing (91 yards per game) and sixth overall (285.6 yards per game).

Durde was on Atlanta's staff for three seasons (2018-20) and spent three seasons as Dallas' defensive line coach (2021-23) before going to Seattle.

Pitcher has been on the Bengals staff since 2016. He was promoted to quarterback coach in 2020 and then offensive coordinator in 2024.

Cincinnati led the league in passing yards in 2024, but struggled this season when Joe Burrow missed nine games due to a toe injury.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed on Thursday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl