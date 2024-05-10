Cleveland, Boston meet with series tied 1-1

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1
news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -7.5; over/under is 212.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 118-94 in the last matchup. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is seventh in the league giving up only 110.2 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Celtics are 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA allowing just 109.2 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Cavaliers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.3%). The Celtics average 10.4 more points per game (120.6) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (110.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 99.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (rib).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (soleus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man seriously injured after crash into tree in Springfield Twp.
2
Mercy Health introduces online stroke risk assessment
3
Springfield High School mock trial team places in national competition
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top