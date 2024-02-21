Cleveland and Orlando face off for conference showdown

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -7.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Cavaliers are 24-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 6.3.

The Magic have gone 20-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the league scoring 52.5 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.8.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.7% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 111.7 points per game, 2.5 more than the 109.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 126-99 on Jan. 23. Sam Merrill scored 26 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: day to day (illness), Dean Wade: day to day (illness).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (groin), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.