Clayton leads Ohio to 76-59 victory over Chicago State

Clayton also added six rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (8-5). AJ Brown had 13 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12.

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-14). Elijah Weaver added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jahsean Corbett pitched in with nine points, 14 rebounds and two steals. The Cougars extended their losing streak to seven straight and fell to 0-14 on the road this season.