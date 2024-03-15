Claude Giroux scores in regulation and the shootout as Senators beat the Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Claude Giroux scored in regulation and the shootout, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Giroux beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a slap shot in the third round of the shootout as Ottawa rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to win its second straight game following a seven-game skid.
Giroux scored at 7:25 of the third period to cut the Senators' deficit to a goal. Tim Stützle tied the game at 2 with 8:03 left in regulation.
Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots for Ottawa.
Boone Jenner scored 15 seconds into the game and Alex Nylander added a goal in the third period for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three in a row. Merzlikins made 34 saves.
UP NEXT
Senators: At New York Islanders on Saturday.
Blue Jackets: Host San Jose on Saturday.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP