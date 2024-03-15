Claude Giroux scores in regulation and the shootout as Senators beat the Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Claude Giroux scored in regulation and the shootout, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Giroux beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a slap shot in the third round of the shootout as Ottawa rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to win its second straight game following a seven-game skid.