Clark's 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in B10 semis

After an offensive foul on Clark, Lavender Briggs hit a 3-pointer for the Terrapins to trim the lead back to one point with 25 seconds to go. But Warnock made four free throws over the balance of the game to ice it.

The Hawkeyes enjoyed another home-like atmosphere, after their fans filled up the lower bowl and howled for every made basket and against every unfavorable call.

The attendance for the afternoon at Target Center was announced at 9,375, the second-largest session in Big Ten Tournament history. The record (9,417) was set at the 2014 championship game in Indianapolis.

The crowd and the Hawkeyes players fed off each other well down the stretch.

After grabbing a defensive rebound, Shyanne Sellers turned the ball over to Warnock for a 3-pointer in transition. Miller's turnover on the next possession led to another Iowa break and a swish from deep by Marshall for an eight-point lead with 5:57 to go — the largest of the second half. Marshall spun around in celebration after the whistle and jumped high in the air at midcourt to bump shoulders with Clark.

Clark, the preseason All-American and Big Ten player of the year pick, had 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter of the quarterfinal win over Purdue on Friday night.

The game was physical and intense, just like the Ohio State-Indiana matchup before it. Miller and Sellers both left briefly with minor injuries before returning. After Miller missed the first of her two free throws in the first quarter, the Iowa crowd — still mad about the foul call — jeered loudly. After Miller hit a 3-pointer a few minutes later, she motioned to the Hawkeyes fans as they complained for a technical foul on the Maryland star.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP