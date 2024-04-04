Clark and Cardoso haven't entered the WNBA draft yet. They have 48 hours after their final game

Clark isn't the only one who has not yet filed her paperwork. South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who also announced on social media that she would enter the draft, hasn't officially done so yet. South Carolina faces North Carolina State in the other semifinal matchup Friday.

The WNBA on Thursday released a list of 89 players who are draft eligible. That included LSU's Angel Reese, who announced Wednesday she was forgoing her final year of eligibility. Players that have exhausted their eligibility don't have to declare for the draft, so there are more players still available to enter.

One name not on the list was LSU’s Hailey Van Lith, who has a year of eligibility remaining.

The WNBA is the hardest U.S. sports league to make, with a maximum of 144 roster spots available. Only 15 of the 36 players drafted last year made opening day rosters.

Other entrants included Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, UCLA's Charisma Osborne, Stanford's Cameron Brink and Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley.

Many players like Clark, Cardoso and Brink had the option to return for another season because of the extra year of eligibility that was granted by the NCAA when COVID-19 affected their freshmen season. This is the final class that was given the bonus season.

The draft will be held in New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music with 1,000 fans in attendance.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick and are expected to take Clark. The Los Angeles Sparks have the Nos. 2 and 4 selections, with the Chicago Sky going third.

The WNBA has specific rules about who is eligible to be drafted. A player must either turn 22 during the year of the draft or graduate within three months after the draft, or the class they entered school with has graduated or be set to graduate within three months of the draft. International players who don't play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible to be drafted if they turn at least 20 during the calendar year of the draft.

