Clara Strack scores 26, No. 12 Kentucky women win 96-53 over Wright State

Carroll and Boone each hit three 3-pointers total in the first half.

Kentucky finished the game on a 13-2 run, keeping Wright State (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) off the board for almost all of the last five minutes. The Wildcats shot 33 of 74 (45%) from the field.

Tonie Morgan and Carroll both scored 18 points in the win. Boone added 17 for the Wildcats. Strack shot 9 of 18 from the field and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Kentucky is now 12-1 for the second straight year to start the season.

Wright State opened the scoring for the game off a 3-pointer from Abbie Riddle and led for the first 2:48, until Morgan hit a jumper to take the lead for Kentucky. Riddle and Claire Henson led the Raiders in scoring with 10 points each.

Up next

Kentucky will host Hofstra on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Wright State will host Green Bay on Tuesday, Dec. 30.

