Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Texas

The Rangers are 36-44 in home games in 2020. The Texas pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Indians have gone 39-41 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .406 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 36 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-2. Lyles secured his 10th victory and Jonah Heim went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Triston McKenzie took his ninth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 31 home runs and is batting .244.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.