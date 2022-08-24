Citing personal issues, Texier takes break from Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets said in a release Wednesday that the 22-year-old native of Saint-Martin-d’Hères, France, would not be with the team for the 2022-23 season, “per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.”

“During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time," the player said in a statement. "This is a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now."