Cincy, Wichita State meet in AAC semis

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wichita State's Tyson Etienne has averaged 17.3 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 10.2 points and 4.1 assists. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 14.9 points and four rebounds while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 12 points and five rebounds.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 31.5 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 66.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.