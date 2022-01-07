Cincy, Memphis meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: The Bearcats are led by David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport. DeJulius has averaged 12.8 points while Davenport has put up 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by seniors DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley II. Williams has averaged 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while Nolley has put up 9.2 points per game.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 25.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He's also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Memphis is 5-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 3-5 when it falls shy of that mark. Cincinnati is 9-0 when it tallies at least six steals and and 2-4 this year, otherwise.